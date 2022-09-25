Waters went 3-for-4 with an RBI triple and a run scored in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Mariners.

Waters' triple was the first of his major-league career after he hit 26 of them across five minor-league seasons. He's slipped into a part-time role since Edward Olivares returned from the injured list, but Waters is 6-for-11 with three extra-base hits and three RBI in his last three games. The rookie outfielder is slashing .242/.324/.439 with two home runs, 10 RBI and eight runs scored across 74 plate appearances. He has yet to attempt a stolen base in the majors.