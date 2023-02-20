Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Monday that Waters will be re-evaluated in a few days after recently tweaking an oblique muscle, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Even if Waters is merely dealing with a mild oblique strain, the injury is typically more than a day-to-day concern, so the switch-hitting outfielder will most likely be sidelined for at least a handful of Cactus League games. Though the Royals' uninspiring depth chart in the outfield presents a strong opportunity for Waters to break camp with an everyday role, the 24-year-old's oblique injury could be something that costs him enough time to solidify a starting spot.