Santana will start Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

The 38-year-old had his contract selected by Kansas City on Tuesday, and he's now poised to make his season debut following Friday's postponement. Santana could receive a longer look in the rotation with a strong showing Saturday.. The right-hander didn't pitch last season and had a 9.45 ERA over 13.1 innings with the White Sox in 2019.