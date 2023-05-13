Taylor (0-1) allowed an unearned run on a hit and a walk while striking out two in one inning, taking the loss versus the Brewers on Friday.

An error by catcher Freddy Fermin on Willy Adames' stolen base in the first inning allowed Christian Yelich to deliver an RBI single, and the Brewers never looked back. Taylor has struggled to keep runs off the board -- he's been scored on in five of his 10 appearances this season, resulting in a 6.00 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB over 12 innings. He's mainly been a middle reliever for the Royals, a role he should resume as long as the team doesn't turn to bullpen days too frequently over the rest of the season.