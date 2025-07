The Royals have selected Lamkin with the 71st overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A 6-foot-4 lefty from Texas A&M, Lamkin logged a 3.42 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 98 strikeouts in 84.1 innings this spring after logging an ERA over 5.00 his first two years. Lamkin's fastball tops out around 95 mph, but it's possible he'll add more velocity in pro ball.