The Royals reinstated Isbel (personal) from the restricted list Monday.
Isbel was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. He closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .223/.257/.331 slash line to go with two home runs, four stolen bases, 13 RBI and 13 runs across 148 plate appearances. When Kansas City opens its post-All-Star-break schedule Friday, the 25-year-old will likely have to vie for work in right field with Edward Olivares, as Andrew Benintendi and Michael Taylor (shoulder) are the established starters at the other two outfield spots.