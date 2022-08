Isbel went 2-for-3 with a triple, a double, three runs scored and three RBI in Sunday's 13-5 win over the Red Sox.

Isbel hit an RBI triple in the seventh inning and followed it up with a two-run double in the eighth. After an 0-for-18 stretch, the 25-year-old has gone 5-for-9 with five runs scored over his last three games. Isbel is now slashing .222/.258/.359 with 17 RBI and 13 extra-base hits through 67 appearances.