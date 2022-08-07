Isbel went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Red Sox.

Isbel restored a one-run lead for the Royals with his fourth-inning blast. He recently endured an 0-for-18 skid across nine contests, but he's now gone 3-for-6 with a homer and a triple in his last two games. The outfielder is up to a .213/.247/.335 slash line, three long balls, 14 RBI, 16 runs scored and five stolen bases through 174 plate appearances. He can play all around the outfield, though the recently promoted Nate Eaton could push Isbel for playing time soon if the latter doesn't show improvement at the plate.