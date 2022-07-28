Isbel will start in left field and bat ninth in Thursday's game against the Yankees.

Isbel will man left field for the second straight contest and appears poised to find a regular home at the position after the Royals dealt Andrew Benintendi to the Yankees on Wednesday in exchange for three prospects. Over 155 plate appearances this season, Isbel has managed a lowly .221/.258/.324 slash line, so he may need to show some improvement at the dish to ensure he sticks as a regular in the lineup once Edward Olivares (quadriceps) is back from the injured list.