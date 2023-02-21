Isbel is expected to be the Royals' Opening Day center fielder following the injury to Drew Waters (oblique), Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Isbel had seemed likely to play left field while Waters handled center, but now the former is needed in the middle of the diamond with the latter out six weeks. Edward Olivares, Nate Eaton and Samad Taylor should now see more action in the corner outfield spots, with Franmil Reyes also possibly in the mix. Isbel sports a disappointing .642 OPS so far in the big leagues but has showed some pop and speed in the minors.