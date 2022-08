Isbel will start in right field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Isbel will pick up his second consecutive start, and he looks like he could be one of the primary beneficiaries of the Royals' decision to trade Whit Merrifield to the Blue Jays on Tuesday. The trade should free up Hunter Dozier to pick up more reps at third base, thereby clearing room in the corner outfield for Isbel, who went 0-for-3 in Tuesday's 9-2 loss.