Isbel will be placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left hamstring strain, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Isbel injured his hamstring during Thursday's contest against Baltimore while running to first base on a bunt attempt, and he had to exit the game early. The Royals will promote Nate Eaton to fill Isbel's spot on the active roster, and Jackie Bradley will likely receive more reps in center field during Isbel's absence.