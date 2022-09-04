Isbel went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and two total runs scored in Friday's win over the Tigers.

Isbel scored Nick Pratto, Michael Taylor and Ryan O'Hearn on his fifth-inning grand slam. Isbel also came around to score on a seventh inning double from Nate Eaton. The grand slam was his fourth homer of the season and his first since Aug. 6. The outfielder had suffered a three-game hitless streak, but has gone 3-for-7 in his last two games, raising his batting average from .210 to .217 in the process.