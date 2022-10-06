Isbel went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to Cleveland.
In the final game of the season, Isbel took a 1-0 cutter from Aaron Civale in the fifth inning over the fence in right field for his fifth long ball of 2022. The 25-year-old received sporadic at-bats over the last couple of weeks of the season, likely due to his undesirable .211/.264/.340 slash line on the season. The home run to close out the year was a good sign for Isbel, however, and he will look to carry that momentum into the offseason.