Isbel went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Isbel has been in contention for playing time around the outfield, but the arrival of Drew Waters in the majors could create competition between the two younger players. In August, Isbel has gone 10-for-44 (.227) with three steals, a home run, two triples and three doubles across 19 games. He's slashing just .214/.254/.342 with three homers, eight steals, 20 RBI and 24 runs scored across 210 plate appearances overall. The lefty-hitting Isbel should remain in a part-time role as the Royals evaluate many young options for their 2023 roster construction.