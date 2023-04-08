Isbel went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 3-1 win over the Giants.

Isbel has hit safely in four of his five games so far, though he's also posted a 1:5 BB:K. The outfielder played regularly in center field before going on the paternity list Wednesday, and neither Jackie Bradley or Nate Eaton made much of an impact while Isbel was away from the team. Isbel is batting .222 (4-for-18) with a double, an RBI and a steal, but he should continue to play regularly as the Royals look to overcome their team-wide poor hitting to start 2023.