Isbel went 0-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 12-2 loss to the Rangers.

Isbel drove in a run in the fourth on a fielder's choice and wound up stealing second for his second steal of the year. The 26-year-old has primarily seen his playing time come against righties this season and has continued to struggle hitting at the major league level. On the year, Isbel is slashing .200/.245/.280 with four RBI, four runs and a 2:11 BB:K over 53 plate appearances.