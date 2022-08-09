site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Kyle Isbel: Not starting Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
Isbel is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox.
Isbel started Game 1 and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, and he'll take a seat for the nightcap. Nate Eaton will man right field in his place for Game 2 of the twin bill.
