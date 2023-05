Isbel was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Royals on Friday with a left hamstring strain.

Isbel suffered the injury during Thursday's game against the Orioles while trying to beat out a bunt attempt. The severity of the strain isn't clear at the moment, so it's uncertain how long he might be out. Jackie Bradley figures to see the bulk of the reps in center field for the Royals while Isbel is out.