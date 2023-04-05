site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-kyle-isbel-placed-on-paternity-list | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Kyle Isbel: Placed on paternity list
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Isbel was placed on the paternity list Wednesday.
Isbel could be away from the team for up to three games as he heads home to spend time with his expanding family. In his place, Nick Pratto was called up from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read