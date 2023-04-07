site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Kyle Isbel: Returns from paternity list
Isbel was reinstated from the paternity list Friday.
After spending three games away from the team to spend time with his family, the 26-year-old outfielder is now back with the Royals. Nick Pratto was optioned to Triple-A Omaha as a corresponding move.
