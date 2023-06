Isbel (hamstring) ran the bases Friday and is expected to begin a rehab assignment after the Royals' next road trip, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

That timeline suggests Isbel won't begin playing in rehab games until the week of June 12 at the earliest. He'll likely continue ramping up his baseball activities over the next week. The outfielder could still be activated on or around June 18, which aligns with the initial six-week timeline he was given when he suffered the injury in early May.