Isbel is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.

After returning from paternity leave Friday, Isbel started in all three of the Royals' games in San Francisco this past weekend, going 1-for-11 with a stolen base and a run scored. Though the lefty-hitting Isbel should continue to man center field on a near-everyday basis moving forward, he'll give way to Jackie Bradley while Texas brings a southpaw (Andrew Heaney) to the bump for the series opener.