Isbel went 0-for-1 with a stolen base in Monday's 7-0 win over the Angels.
Isbel stole a base after running for Hunter Dozier in the seventh inning. It's been Dozier starting in right field since the All-Star break. Even with Edward Olivares (quadriceps) on the injured list, the lefty-hitting Isbel has been more of a fourth outfielder rather than a platoon option. He's up to five steals with a .227/.265/.333 slash line in 151 plate appearances, so he's yet to really command more playing time with his hitting.