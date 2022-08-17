site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-kyle-isbel-takes-seat-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Kyle Isbel: Takes seat Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Isbel isn't in the lineup Wednesday against Minnesota.
Isbel is getting a day off after he went 1-for-7 with an RBI, a steal and a strikeout over the last three games. Nate Eaton will start in left field and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read