Royals manager Matt Quatraro told reporters that Isbel will be sidelined six weeks after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Isbel was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Royals on Friday after he suffered the injury during Thursday's game against Baltimore. The outfielder will not be ready for action until near the end of June, and Quatraro noted that Jackie Bradley and Nate Eaton will get most of the reps in center field with Maikel Garcia also possibly getting some chances.