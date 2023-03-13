Beaty went 3-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI in Sunday's Cactus League game versus the Guardians.

Beaty is hitting .409 (9-for-22) across eight Cactus League games. The 29-year-old is in camp on a minor-league contract, so he still has an uphill battle to get onto the Opening Day roster, but he's at least hitting well. He also started in left field Sunday and could be an option for the corner infield and corner outfield spots, similar to Hunter Dozier. At this point, it appears Beaty will likely need to prove himself with Triple-A Omaha before potentially getting the call back to the majors. He hit just .093/.170/.163 across 47 plate appearances with the Padres a year ago.