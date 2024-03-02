Massey has gone 3-for-10 over four Cactus League games.

After hitting .229 with a middling .655 OPS across 129 contests in 2023, this is a good start to the spring for Massey. The Royals had an active offseason, and the signing of Adam Frazier -- who is 0-for-6 over three spring games -- could have a negative impact on Massey's playing time, though Frazier can also be an option in the corner outfield. Utility man Nick Loftin could also poach some at-bats at the keystone, especially against left-handed pitchers, so Massey will need to continue his solid spring to avoid losing his spot.