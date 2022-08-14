Massey is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Massey has been a regular in the lineup since being called up by Kansas City on Aug. 3, and he'll step out of the starting nine Sunday after producing an .809 OPS with five RBI, three runs and a stolen base across nine games. Nicky Lopez will start at the keystone while Bobby Witt lines up at shortstop in the series finale versus Los Angeles.