Melendez went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's 11-7 loss to the Orioles.
Melendez took Tyler Wells deep in the first inning with a 401-foot shot to right center field as the Royals climbed out to a quick 3-0 lead. He was quieted the rest of the way at the plate and continued to show struggles. The 24-year-old is slashing .177/.266/.344 with three homers, 12 RBI, 10 runs and a 11:38 BB:K over 109 plate appearances. He is striking out 34.9 percent of the time which is currently the fourth-highest rate in Major League Baseball. Melendez showed his ability to hit for power upon being called up in 2022 with 18 homers in 129 games, and will need to get the power going some more in order to help offset the strikeouts.