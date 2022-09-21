Melendez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Twins.

Melendez got the Royals on the board with his third-inning blast. The long ball was his first since Sept. 3, snapping a 13-game drought in which he hit just .188 with two doubles, a triple, five RBI and nine runs scored. The 23-year-old continues to put up solid counting stats with 16 homers, three triples, 18 doubles, 56 RBI and 51 runs scored through 115 contests, but his slash line sits at .223/.318/.401.