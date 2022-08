Melendez went 2-for-3 with a home run and six RBI in Sunday's 13-5 win over Boston.

Melendez hit an RBI single in the third inning before drilling a three-run shot in the fifth. He later added two RBI sacrifice flies in the contest. After a nine-game homerless drought in which Melendez went 7-for-33 (.212), he has three long balls and 10 RBI over his last four appearances. On the year, the 23-year-old rookie is slashing .236/.320/.442 with 29 extra-base hits and 38 RBI through 78 games.