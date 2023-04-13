Melendez went 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 10-1 win over the Rangers.

Melendez did his damage early -- his two-run double in the second inning gave the Royals a lead they wouldn't give up. He added an RBI single in the fourth. The biggest concern with Melendez so far is his 39.6 percent strikeout rate over 48 plate appearances, which has suppressed his slash line to .190/.292/.333. He struck out at a 24.5 percent clip last year, and there's plenty of time for him to turn it around.