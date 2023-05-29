Melendez went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Nationals.

The Royals rallied with three runs over the final three innings to pull off the comeback victory over the Nationals. Melendez got things going with a solo blast to left center off of Mackenzie Gore for his first home run since May 8. The 24-year-old had 18 home runs over 534 plate appearances last year and sits at just five long balls over 203 plate appearances thus far. His power is down and his strikeouts are up while his average remains low at the dish. For the year, he's slashing just .208/.296/.360 with 16 extra base hits, 22 RBI, 23 runs and a 22:64 BB:K.