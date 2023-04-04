Melendez went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a double in Monday's 9-5 win over the Blue Jays.

After posting no runs over their first two games, Royals manager Matt Quatraro shuffled things up by putting Melendez atop the order for the last two contests. It finally worked Monday, with the 24-year-old adding a two-run blast in the sixth inning to cap the Royals' scoring in their first win of the year. He's still just 2-for-14 with eight strikeouts and three walks over four contests. Melendez hit just .217 last year, but he slugged .393 with 18 homers and 21 doubles, and it's the power potential that's most enticing.