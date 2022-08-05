Melendez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Red Sox.

Melendez led off the first inning with a homer, his 11th of the season and first since July 25. That blast snapped an 0-for-12 skid the plate for Melendez. The 23-year-old natural catcher has had to move to the corner outfield with Salvador Perez back earlier than expected from thumb surgery. Since the start of July, Melendez is slashing .232/.300/.455 across 26 contests, though he's also struck out at a 34.5 percent rate in that span.