Melendez has gone 6-for-16 (.375) with three extra-base hits, six RBI, six runs scored and a stolen base through six Cactus League games.

Melendez should be able to find a near-everyday home in the Royals' lineup this season, with catcher and designated hitter likely his two most common spots. He showed off solid power in 2022 with 18 home runs in 129 contests while frequently playing in the corner outfield. While it's unwise to read too much from spring stats, the fact that he's hitting better is encouraging -- he batted .217 with a 24.5 percent strikeout rate last year. If nothing else, his positional versatility could be attractive to fantasy managers, especially if he ends up playing more than most catcher-eligible players.