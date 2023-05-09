Melendez went 2-for-5 with a home run, two total runs and four total RBI in Monday's 12-5 win against the White Sox.

Melendez led the way offensively for Kansas City in the big victory, knocking a two-run homer in the fourth inning and a two-run single in the sixth. The four RBI were a season high for the outfielder, who came into Monday with only two RBI over his previous 11 games. Melendez is slashing just .208/.284/.383 on the campaign, though he's reached base in eight straight contests, batting .333 (10-for-30) over that span.