Melendez went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk in Thursday's 1-0 loss to the Yankees.

The teams combined for six hits and five walks, with Melendez accounting for two of the Royals' four hits. The catcher has found success since the All-Star breaking, putting up a seven-game hitting streak. During that span, he's gone 10-for-28 (.357) with a home run and four doubles while hitting leadoff four times as he continues to challenge Whit Merrifield for that spot in the order. Melendez is up to a .233/.316/.429 slash line with 10 homers, two triples, 13 doubles, 28 RBI and 25 runs scored through 68 contests.