Melendez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Red Sox.
Melendez hit a leadoff homer for the second time in three games, and this one wasn't cheap. He took Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi deep on a 434-foot blast that left the bat at 107.9 mph. Melendez's power has translated well in the majors -- he's logged a 10 percent barrel rate while popping 12 long balls and maintaining a .429 slugging percentage through 77 contests. He's added a .231 batting average, 32 RBI, 31 runs scored, 14 doubles and two triples across 311 plate appearances, and the departure of Whit Merrifield has given Melendez a chance to be the everyday leadoff hitter.