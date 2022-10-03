Melendez went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Guardians.

Melendez was solid atop the Royals' order, and he contributed an RBI single in the eighth inning as they tried to claw back from a deficit. The rookie has hit safely in four of his last five games, contributing a home run, three doubles, three RBI and three runs scored while going 7-for-19 in that span. For the season, he's up to a .224/.321/.405 slash line with 18 home runs, 62 RBI, 57 runs scored and two stolen bases through 126 contests.