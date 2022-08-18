Melendez is out of the lineup Thursday against the Rays.

Melendez will get a much-needed day off after he started 23 of the team's previous 24 games. While moving between both corner-outfield spots, catcher and designated hitter, Melendez should continue to hold down a full-time spot in the lineup as Kansas City's leadoff man. However, the Royals will turn to fellow rookie Michael Massey as their table setter Thursday, while Melendez gets a chance to rest after going 0-for-18 with five walks over his previous six games.