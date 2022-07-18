The Royals reinstated Melendez (personal) from the restricted list Monday.
Melendez was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. He closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .217/.309/.406 slash line to go with nine home runs, 25 RBI and 22 runs across 61 games. With Salvador Perez (thumb) unlikely to be ready to return from the 10-day injured list until some point in August, Melendez will step back in as the Royals' clear No. 1 catcher when the team opens its second-half slate Friday against the Rays.