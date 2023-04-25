site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' MJ Melendez: Remains out Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Melendez (back) isn't starting Tuesday against Arizona, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.
After being removed from Sunday's loss to the Angels due to back tightness, Melendez has now missed two starts in right field. Hunter Dozier will take his place Tuesday and bat eighth.
