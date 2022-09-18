Melendez went 3-for-5 with two RBI, four runs scored and a steal in Saturday's victory over the Red Sox.

Melendez singled home Nate Eaton in the third inning of Saturday's contest, then picked up another RBI in the sixth when Michael Massey scored on the catcher's groundout. Melendez reached home on four singles, including one from Salvador Perez and Bobby Witt and two from Vinnie Pasquantino. Melendez also swiped a bag, his second of the season. This three-hit outing was arguably his best performance of the season and gives him hits in back-to-back games. Melendez's batting average is now up to .222 after the stellar outing.