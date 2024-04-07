Melendez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 3-0 win over the White Sox.

Melendez, who has been the Royals' primary left fielder so far, got his first start in right field this season with Hunter Renfroe resting Saturday. It took until the seventh inning, but Melendez took White Sox starter Chris Flexen deep to give the Royals all the offense they'd need in the win. Through eight contests, Melendez is batting .321 with two homers, six RBI, four runs scored and four doubles over 31 plate appearances. He is a fixture in the lineup against right-handed pitchers, but it's still unclear how often he'll play against southpaws since the Royals have faced just one lefty through nine contests overall. Melendez was on the bench for that game.