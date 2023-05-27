Melendez went 1-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 12-10 loss to the Nationals.

Melendez has hit safely in just three of his last seven games while posting a 3:11 BB:K in that span. The steal was his first of the season -- he recorded only two steals in 129 contests last year, so speed is not a big part of his game. For the season, he's slashing .209/.292/.349 with four home runs, 21 RBI and 21 runs scored. Melendez is likely to maintain a starting role in right field for now, but with Drew Waters back in the mix and Kyle Isbel (hamstring) potentially returning by mid-June, playing time for Melendez could decrease if he can't get his bat going.