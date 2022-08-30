site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' MJ Melendez: Takes seat Tuesday
Melendez is on the bench for Tuesday's game at the White Sox.
This marks consecutive games out of the lineup for Melendez, who has gone 6-for-29 with 10 strikeouts in his last 10 games. Kyle Isbel gets the start in left field Tuesday.
