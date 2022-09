Melendez went 1-for-3 with two walks and a solo home run Wednesday against the Tigers.

Melendez took Will Vest deep to lead off the game for his 18th homer of the season. Melendez now has three home runs across his last seven starts, though he's gone hitless on four occasions in that span. Through 503 career plate appearances, Melendez owns a .314 wOBA and 101 wRC+.