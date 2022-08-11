Melendez went 3-for-4 with a solo homer, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

Melendez delivered a monster performance Wednesday, delivering a go-ahead solo home run off Jake Diekman in the bottom of the seventh inning before ripping an RBI single in the following frame and coming around to score on a Salvador Perez base knock. He also had another single and a walk earlier in the contest. The rookie has gone 9-for-25 with four homers, 12 RBI and six runs over his last seven games.